90-Year-Old Maine Man Died in Single-Vehicle Crash
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a 90-year-old man from Blue Hill died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.
90-Year-Old Man Died from his Injuries
George Robbins was driving on Front Ridge Road in his 2017 Buick when he lost control, drove off the roadway and landed in a ditch, according to the Bangor Daily News. Robbins was seriously injured and died from his injuries, said the Sheriff’s Office.
News Updates and App Alerts
The crash remains under investigation. This news story will be updated when additional information is released to the public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news when it happens.
Get our free mobile app
- READ MORE: 28-Year-Old Man Drowned in Sebago Lake, Maine
- MORE NEWS: One Person Injured after Building Fire in Caribou, Maine
LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII
Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.