Suspect Arrested in Break, Enter and Sexual Assault in Saint John

Saint John Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in relation to a break, enter and sexual assault in the city early Friday.

Police responded after the victim reported the alleged assault in progress at a residence in Saint John's west side area at about 12:19 a.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

It is alleged that the woman woke to a man in her home who sexually assaulted her, police say. She was apparently able to escape the assault and call police after which the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The woman told responding officers that she recognized the suspect from a previous contact.

Within minutes, Saint John police tracked down the suspect and vehicle a short distance away. A 37-year-old man was arrested at that time and taken into custody.

Police said the victim of the assault did not sustain any life-threatening physical injuries. She was examined at hospital and later released.

Later in the day on Friday, the accused appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with break and enter and sexual assault. He was remanded to jail and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Monday, August 8.

Police say a publication ban has been ordered by the Court which prohibits the release of any information that may identify the victim in this case. We will update this article as further details are provided.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crimestoppers online or call at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.