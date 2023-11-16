75-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for Gross Sexual Assault

Police said a 75-year-old man has been arrested and charged with gross sexual assault against a minor.

Gross Sexual Assault Arrest

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Norman Pelletier from Chesterville was taken into custody on November 2.

Sexual Assault went on for 10 Months

The young girl was assaulted for over 10 months between January and October, 2023, according to WGME News.

Investigation Started in October 2023

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) started the investigation on October 11.

Facing up to 30 Years in Prison

Pelletier was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center with his bail set at $20,000. He is facing up to 30 years in prison with a $50,000 fine.

