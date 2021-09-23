Police have charged a 38-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., with sexual assault, forcible confinement and several other serious offences following a violent incident last weekend.

Elsipogtog and Richibucto RCMP responded Saturday around 7:00 a.m. to a report of an assault at a home on Main Street, according to a news release from Cpl. Mark Morrison of the Elsipogtog First Nation Detachment. Once police arrived, they located two women, including one who had been injured. The injured woman was transported to hospital. There's no word of her condition.

Police also learned that a man had fled into the woods on foot before officers arrived at the house. The RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in locating the suspect, who was arrested a short time later in a wooded area nearby. During the arrest, police say they seized drugs, a baseball bat and a machete.

Jonathan Joseph Milliea appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Sunday, September 19. He was charged initially with aggravated assault and was remanded into custody, Morrison said.

Milliea returned to court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering death threats, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say Milliea remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing. We'll have more information as it becomes available.