Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center
Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022.
Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen
Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report of an unknown suspect who stole a 65 inch flat screen TV from the rec department’s activity room after making entry into the building through a window.
Evidence Leads to Suspect
Police investigated and gathered physical evidence at the scene. Chief Cummings said he received information on Wednesday, October 19 that “a 21 year old Fort Fairfield resident was responsible for the break in.” Cummings tried but could not locate and question the suspect.
Fort Fairfield Man Arrested; TV Recovered
Officer Lance Ferguson arrested 21-year-old David Rousell from Fort Fairfield and recovered the flat screen TV on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Bail and Court Date
Rousell posted bail and has a court date scheduled for December 14, 2022 at the Presque Isle District Court.
News Updated
