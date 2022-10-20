Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022.

Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report of an unknown suspect who stole a 65 inch flat screen TV from the rec department’s activity room after making entry into the building through a window.

Fort Fairfield Police Fort Fairfield Police loading...

Evidence Leads to Suspect

Police investigated and gathered physical evidence at the scene. Chief Cummings said he received information on Wednesday, October 19 that “a 21 year old Fort Fairfield resident was responsible for the break in.” Cummings tried but could not locate and question the suspect.

Fort Fairfield Man Arrested; TV Recovered

Officer Lance Ferguson arrested 21-year-old David Rousell from Fort Fairfield and recovered the flat screen TV on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bail and Court Date

Rousell posted bail and has a court date scheduled for December 14, 2022 at the Presque Isle District Court.

Get our free mobile app

News Updated

This Fort Fairfield news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Look for additional details on the homepage, on social media and on the app. Download the app for free to get alerts and breaking news on your smart device. Follow the Fort Fairfield Police Department on Facebook for updates. The link is provided here.

New Maine Laws In 2022 On Monday, August 15th, 2022 nearly two dozen new laws went into effect. Here are some of the highlights