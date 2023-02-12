A 12-year-old boy from Riverview is missing and the Codiac Regional RCMP is asking the public for information and help locating him.

Police are Concerned about his Well Being

Police said Coden Leblanc was last seen at a residence on Sussex Avenue in Riverview on Saturday, February 11 around 2 pm. Law enforcement said they are concerned about his well being.

Several Lead Have Not Turned Up any Information

The RCMP received the report of him missing later in the day. Several leads have been followed to locate Leblanc but none have been successful so far, said the RCMP.

Description of Coden Leblanc

Leblanc is described as standing five feet and one inch tall or 157 centimeters. He weighs around 127 pounds or 57 kilograms. His hair color is brown and he has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white tuque, blue and green striped jacket and black jogging pants.

Contact the RCMP with Information

Contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 if you have any information about Coden Leblanc.

