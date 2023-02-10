A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car.

17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase

The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the car and driving erratically on Route 27 Monday morning around 11:30 am.

Pursuit Reached Speeds up to 100 MPH

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle refused to stop and sped off. Speeds reached 90 to 100 miles per hour over a 13 mile police chase from Wiscasset to Richmond, Maine according to the Kennebec Journal.

Police Cruiser Almost Hit in Chase

The 17-year-old male came close to colliding with a Richmond Police cruiser, but drove away. Police said, soon after, he stopped the car on Route 197.

Two 17-year-Olds Taken into Custody

Both the 17-year-old male from Richmond and a 17-year-old female passenger from Bangor were taken into custody.

Driver Facing Several Charges

The driver is facing charges for eluding a police officer, reckless conduct, criminal speed, and driving to endanger. The two teenagers have been released into their parent’s custody.

Vehicle Allegedly Stolen from Dealership

The Chevy Impala was allegedly stolen from a Sabattus car dealership.

Get our free mobile app

ALSO READ: Officer Injured & Police Cruiser hit Head On by 16-Year-Old During Car Chase

READ MORE: One Suspect Arrested; One Suspect Fled; Drugs & Firearm Seized in Princeton, Maine

One of a Kind Madawaska Home Features Indoor Pool, Game Room & Gym