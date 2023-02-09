The Maine State Police Northern Field Troop have arrested a 25-year-old man in Princeton after two recent robberies. Another suspect remains at large.

One Suspect Fled on Foot

On February 1, Troopers attempted to stop two people who were walking in the small town. One of the two individuals fled on foot and one of them, Isaac Collins from Princeton, stopped for police.

Firearm and Illegal Drugs Found

Troopers found a loaded firearm and illegal drug on Collins.

Firearm Seized

Police said Collins is prohibited from possessing firearms.

K-9 Unit Tracked Suspect and Found Drugs

A K-9 unit tracked the suspect who ran from officers. His hat and backpack were located, plus approximately 60 grams of illegal drugs discarded in the woods.

Suspect is Still at Large

The track ended on Mill Street. Troopers believe he was likely picked up in a vehicle. Police are working to identify the suspect.

The Maine State Police Northern Field Troop said the mission was to “confront the criminal element in town and put them on notice that the victimization of Maine’s people will not be tolerated.” The Facebook post also said, “the first sentence of the Maine State Police mission statement says that we will ‘keep our state a safe place to live and visit.’ The Maine State Police is committed to making good on that.”

