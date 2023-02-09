One officer was injured after a cruiser was hit head on, and a 16-year-old driver was arrested following a car chase in Windham late Wednesday night.

16-Year-Old hits Police Cruiser in Car Chase

The Bridgeton Police Department were searching Wednesday night for a 16-year-old male who was missing from Massachusetts.

Police located the youth in a vehicle near the McDonald’s on Route 302 in Windham around 9 pm.

Teen Driver Runs Over Spike Mats and Continues

When officers approached him, the 16-year-old drove off and backed into a police cruiser. Police then chased him down Route 302.

The teen drove over spike mats placed in the road, but did not stop and continued driving.

Officer and youth Taken to Hospital after Cruiser is Hit

The 16-year-old driver hit a police car head on that was stopped near Anglers Road, according to WGME. The cruiser had its emergency lights on. Two other cars were also hit in the collision, but those drivers were not injured.

Head On Collision

Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield told WGME, “Sgt. MacVane of the Windham Police Department was parked in his car in an attempt to engage a roadblock to get the person to stop. Unfortunately, the person struck officer MacVane’s car almost head on and moved it quite a distance. Sgt. MacVane was injured as a result of that. He is conscious and alert and doing well.”

The officer, Sgt. MacVane, and the youth were both taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

