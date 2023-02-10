The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man from Island Falls was arrested Thursday for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and a domestic violence assault.

Firearm Displayed During “family fight”

Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Michael Charette Jr displayed a firearm during a “family fight in Island Falls.” Deputies were able to locate Charette and had a search warrant for his residence.

Suspect Facing Multiple Charges

Charette faces several charges including Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, creating a police standoff, and DV Assault.

Maine State Police Assisted in the Investigation

Gillen said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible. The Maine State Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team assisted the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

This news story from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office will be updated when more information is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station's app for free to get braking news as it happens.

ALSO READ: Officer Injured & Police Cruiser hit Head On by 16-Year-Old During Car Chase

READ MORE: One Suspect Arrested; One Suspect Fled; Drugs & Firearm Seized in Princeton, Maine

One of a Kind Madawaska Home Features Indoor Pool, Game Room & Gym