Bangor Man Injured in Crash on I-95 in Island Falls

A 55-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Island Falls.

Maine State Police say George O’Bar III of Bangor was northbound around 7:30 a.m. when his 2020 Toyota Highlander went off the highway into the median and hit a tree. O’Bar was wearing his seat belt and the impact caused the airbags to deploy, according to Sgt. Chadwick Fuller.

Maine State Police

O’Bar was unable to open the doors of his vehicle after the crash, but was helped out when Island Falls Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, Fuller said. He was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries that were not considered serious.

Trooper Laney Merchant investigated the crash near Mile Marker 277. Police said speed was not a factor.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. There was light snow and patchy freezing fog reported in the area at the time.

The SUV was badly damaged and was towed by Hayes Wrecker Service out of Stacyville.