26-Year-Old Fort Kent Man Arrested after Pursuit

A 26-year-old Fort Kent man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a brief pursuit on Route 161 in Saint John.

Trooper Nathan Desrosier attempted to stop Donny McBreairty for a vehicle defect around 12:30 pm Thursday. McBreairty did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Trooper Desrosier terminated the pursuit for safety after he recognized McBreairty.

An investigation located the purple Mazda Sedan at an address in Saint John. Trooper Desrosier found McBreairty inside the residence. He was currently on bail for an unrelated incident.

McBreairty was arrested for eluding, criminal speeding, operating after suspension, and violating his conditions of release.

He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and has an upcoming court date in Fort Kent.