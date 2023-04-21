Police say a young teen has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat at an elementary school in Woodland, Maine.

On Wednesday, April 12, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Woodland Consolidated School on the Woodland Center Road after school officials reported a threat made by a 13-year-old student. School staff said the student had made verbal threats of a possible school shooting, according to a news release from Sheriff Shawn Gillen.



Deputies arrived and spoke with school officials and other students regarding the alleged threat. After an investigation, the student was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with terrorizing, Gillen said.

The student’s name is being withheld as they are a juvenile.

