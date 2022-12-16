The bare December landscape we’ve been seeing across Maine and New Brunswick is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland one week before Christmas.

A storm system bearing down on western and central Maine today is expected to dump a significant amount of snow before turning its sights on northern Maine and New Brunswick this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday and Sunday for Aroostook County, with potentially heavy snowfall coming in two stages.

Snow is expected to make its way into southern Aroostook and Carleton Counties overnight tonight and overspread the region on Saturday. Sunday’s round of snow could be even heavier for northern sections, forecasters say. Snowfall totals of more than 8 inches are likely.

Gov. Janet Mills has directed the early closure of all State of Maine offices on Friday at 1 p.m. as the snow begins to blanket much of the state. Far southern and mid-coast areas of the state are likely to see rain or a mix of rain and snow Friday and Saturday.

Here is the weather forecast for Aroostook County and western New Brunswick:

Today ~ Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs around 33/+1 Celsius

Tonight ~ Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Winds picking up. Temperatures steady near 30/-1C

Saturday ~ Snow. Daytime accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Brisk. Daytime highs just above the freezing mark.

Saturday Night ~ Periods of snow. Another 2 to 4 inches possible. Lows near 29/-1C

Sunday ~ Another round of snow. Total snowfall this weekend could range from 8 to 14 inches.

This graphic from the National Weather Service Caribou Office shows expected snowfall though Saturday night. Sunday's snowfall totals are uncertain. This post will be updated as the storm draws closer.

