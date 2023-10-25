This Aroostook County Road Is One of the Most Haunted in America
While I'm not sure how many people truly enjoy driving through the woods, Haynesville Woods is not your typical forest drive. If you seek thrills, taking a late-night journey along this famous spooky Aroostook County road might be your thing.
Just be cautious.
Haynesville Woods is well-known for its haunted reputation. The road even has a spooky theme song, written by Dick Curless, titled "A Tombstone Every Mile," which reflects the eerie history of the place. The song tells the story of numerous truckers who met tragic ends on this road—so many that you could imagine a tombstone for every mile.
All you big and burely men who roll the trucks along
Better listen you'll be thankful when you hear my song
You have really got it made if you're haulin' goods
Anyplace on earth but those Haynesville Woods
It's a stretch of road up north in Maine
That's never ever ever seen a smile
If they'd buried all them truckers lost in them woods
There'd be a tombstone every mile
Count 'em off there'd be a tombstone every mile
When you're loaded with potatoes and you're headed down
You've got to drive the woods to get to Boston town
When it's winter up in Maine better check it over twice
That Haynesville road is just a ribbon of ice
It's a stretch of road up north in Maine...
When you're talking to a trucker that's been haulin' goods
Down that stretch of road in Maine they call the Haynesville Woods
He'll tell you that dying and going down below
Won't be half as bad as driving on that road of ice and snow
It's a stretch of road up north in Maine...
The Haynesville Woods is a place with numerous spooky tales, one of which involves a young woman who sometimes appears by the road, distressed, and in front of cars.
When offered a ride, she claims her husband needs help due to a wedding-day car accident, but she vanishes as you approach the road's end. There are also stories of little girls seen by the road who disappear when offered a ride. It's unclear who these children are, but in August 1967, there were reports of two young girls being hit by a trailer truck in the area.
If you're an adventurous thrill-seeker with a passion for the supernatural, Haynesville Woods could be the Halloween adventure you've been eagerly anticipating. If you're also keen on exploring other spine-chilling, famously haunted roads in America, here's a list for you.
