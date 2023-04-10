Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – March 1- April 9

Here is a record of selected activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during March and early April 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Van Buren man arrested on outstanding warrants

On April 6th, Trooper Martin went to a residence in Van Buren to serve a male with a protection from abuse order. During Trooper Martin’s investigation he also learned that the male had several outstanding warrants. Trooper Martin went to the residence and spoke with a female who advised the male was not currently at home. Trooper Martin got in his cruiser and started to leave the apartment complex. As Trooper Martin was exiting the driveway, he observed a male pull into the driveway that appeared to be the male he was looking for. Trooper Martin turned around and made contact with the male. Trooper Martin served him with the protection from abuse order and advised the man that he had several active arrest warrants. Trooper Martin placed the man under arrest without incident. The male was not able to make bail, so Trooper Martin transported him to the Aroostook County Jail.

Easton man issued criminal summons

On April 4th, Sgt. Clark was conducting traffic enforcement in Easton and observed a vehicle stopped behind a school bus that appeared to have an expired registration over two years. The vehicle stopped at the local store and Sgt. Clark continued to monitor the vehicle. After a brief moment, the driver started driving back towards Presque Isle. Sgt. Clark stopped the vehicle and after an investigation, it was found the driver was suspended and the vehicle had not been registered/inspected since 2021. Sgt. Clark issued a criminal summons for OAS and Operating Unregistered Vehicle. He was issued a warning for the inspection violation. The vehicle was parked at the man’s residence in Easton.

Police investigate incidents of criminal mischief at Patten storage facility

On April 4th, Trooper Sylvia received a complaint of Criminal Mischief at several storage units in Patten. The case remains under investigation.

Linneus man reports social security payment stolen

Trooper Castonguay is currently investigating a fraud complaint in Linneus. The victim reports his social security payment was stolen and deposited into an account in Ohio. The Ohio police are currently looking into the incident as well.

Snow a factor in rollover crash on I-95 in Smyrna

On April 1, Trooper Merchant responded to a rollover accident on I-95. It was reported that the vehicle was blocking the passing lane. Upon arrival, Trooper Merchant shut down the travel lanes and diverted traffic to the breakdown lane due to the vehicle blocking both lanes laying on its side. The operator and passenger were able to exit the vehicle without injury. The accident was due to the road conditions as it was snowing creating poor road conditions.

Man faces criminal charges for passing school bus in Easton

On March 31, Trooper Roy investigated a complaint of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus in the morning hours in Easton. The bus driver reported being stopped, with red lights flashing, while picking up students, when a vehicle failed to stop. After an investigation, Trooper Roy located the driver even though the vehicle was registered in Scarborough and issued the driver a criminal summons for the violation. The man stated he did not recall seeing the red lights flashing. The incident was recorded on the buses outside camera.

Woman stopped for driving wrong way on interstate in Oakfield

On March 31, a vehicle was reported driving north in the southbound lane of Interstate 95, Oakfield. Det. Cotton, MCU-North, was in the immediate area and located the vehicle within minutes. Trooper Castonguay arrived at the scene moments later and investigated. The driver did not know why she got on the Interstate going the wrong way. The driver was not impaired at the time of the incident and was issued a traffic summons for the violation.

State trooper strikes deer in Presque Isle

On March 30, Trooper Levesque was responding to a call when a deer ran out in front of him. Trooper Levesque struck the deer causing damage to the front of his cruiser

State Police seek owners of firearms stored in evidence room

Troop F is doing an evidence room inventory and multiple firearms are in our possession that were found or turned in with no known owner listed. If anyone has lost or is missing a firearm and has proof of ownership with a serial number contact Troop F for Sgt. Josh Haines or Corporal Nick Casavant.

Trooper speaks at Caribou school

On March 30th, Trooper Desrosier went to the Caribou Technical Center and spoke with criminal justice students. He spoke on impaired driving, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, and other related topics.

Three troopers lead 'Be the Match' events in Presque Isle and Fort Kent

On March 27th, Sgt. Haines, Cpl. Casavant, Trooper Roy and Trooper Merchant held a “Be the Match” event at Northern Maine Community College and University of Maine at Presque Isle. 113 people volunteered to join the Be the Match registry (bone marrow donation) during the event at the two schools.

On March 28th, Sgt. Haines, Cpl. Casavant, Trooper Roy, and Trooper Merchant held a “Be the Match” event at University of Maine at Fort Kent. 56 people volunteered to join the Be the Match Registry during the event at the school.

Traffic stop in Caribou results in drug charges

On March 18th, Trooper Desrosier stopped a vehicle in Caribou for a traffic infraction. He was familiar with one of the men in the vehicle who gave him a false name and birthdate. Further investigation revealed the man had several bail conditions and numerous arrest warrants. Trooper Desrosier confirmed the man’s true identity and arrested him. During a search, drugs were found inside the vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for violating bail conditions and drug charges. Both men were taken to Caribou PD. One was bailed and the other was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Perham man arrested for OUI after crash on Rt. 1 in Presque Isle

On March 18th, Corporal Kilcollins assisted Presque Isle Police Department with a crash on the Caribou Road. PIPD received a call that male had lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Cpl. Kilcollins arrived no scene and recognized the male from previous encounters. The male advised PIPD that he had been drinking and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The male was taken to the police department for further testing. The male advised PIPD officers that he had stolen his parent’s vehicle. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the male, and he advised he had in fact stolen the vehicle. Cpl. Kilcollins attempted to contact the parents but was not able to reach them. The male was taken to jail for driving with a Revoked License and Operating Under the Influence. Cpl. Kilcollins is continuing to reach the parents to see if the male had in fact stolen the vehicle.

Man arrested in Presque Isle for altering vehicle after inspection

On March 17th, Trooper Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle and observed a vehicle with several defects. After stopping the truck and investigating, Trooper Roy discovered the owner/driver altered the vehicle after it was inspected by tinting the windows with an illegal tint and modifying the exhaust. The man was given a warning for the defects and a criminal summons for altering the motor vehicle after inspection.

Driver found passed out behind wheel on Rt. 161 at Madawaska Lake Township

On March 15th, Trooper Curtin was traveling on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake Twp when he came across a vehicle pulled to the side of the roadway. He checked on the driver found he was passed out behind the wheel. The 25-year-old male was well known to police for drug and mental health issues, and he was arrested for OUI Drugs. A DRE at Caribou PD attempted to have the subject perform tests and he refused.

Maine woman charged with driving 111 MPH on I-95 in Ludlow

On March 4th, Trooper Sylvia was monitoring traffic on Interstate 95 in Ludlow when he encountered a vehicle traveling 111 MPH in the posted 75 MPH zone. Trooper Sylvia stopped the vehicle and charged the Chester woman with Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit by 30 MPH or more.

Woodland man arrested when police find him hiding in garage

On March 13th, Trooper Rider arrested a man in Limestone for having two active arrest warrants and was having approbation revoked. The man tried to hide in a garage under some debris but was still found by Trooper Rider. The man was arrested without incident and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Man charged after stolen U-Haul runs out of gas in Littleton

On March 1st, Cpl. Quint investigated a complaint of a U-Haul truck that was due to be returned near the beginning of February 2023, but the renter refused to return it and would not respond to any form of communication. The truck was entered as stolen into the computer system and area agencies were notified. An officer with Houlton Police Department located the vehicle after it had run out of gas at an intersection. The suspect was located a short distance from the truck and was brought to the police department. Cpl. Kilcollins was on-shift and responded to the PD to issue the man a criminal summons for Unauthorized Use of Property. The truck was returned to U-Haul.

Driver charged after crash on I-95 in Houlton

On March 1st, Trooper Merchant responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton. When Trooper Merchant arrived on scene, she was advised the male driver had already gone to Houlton Regional Hospital. Trooper Merchant looked inside the vehicle and noticed hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia. Trooper Merchant had the vehicle towed and contacted the male driver at the hospital. The male consented to a blood draw and was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

