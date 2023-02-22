Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – February

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the firstfew weeks of February 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited.

State Police respond to malfunctioning ankle monitor in Van Buren

On February 18, Trooper Levesque and Trooper Curtin responded to a Van Buren residence after US Probation and Parole called requesting they check a male subject whose ankle monitor was not working, and they were unable to get ahold of the male. The man was found at his residence with no issues. After speaking with the man, it appeared there was an issue with the monitoring system. US Probation and Parole was updated and were all set.

Motorcyclist arrested in Van Buren on outstanding warrants

On February 14, Trooper Desrosier was traveling on the Castonguay Road in Van Buren when he observed a subject operating a motorcycle. Trooper Desrosier recognized the operator and knew that he had a suspended driver’s license. Trooper Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle. The operator was charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. The man also had four active arrest warrants. Trooper Desrosier placed the man under arrested and transported him to Van Buren PD where he was able to post bail.

Tractor-trailer crash at Portage Lake leads to summons

On February 13th, Sgt. Clark responded to a tractor trailer unit that had gone off the side of the roadway and was stuck in the ditch. The tractor was in the roadway and caused a traffic hazard. Sgt. Clark arrived on scene and learned that the registration to the tractor unit was suspended. Sgt. Clark issued the trucking company a summons for operating with a suspended registration.

Van Buren woman arrested for trespassing

On February 13th, Trooper Curtin was called out to a residence in Van Buren reference to a trespass complaint. A local woman who had been trespassed from several properties including that home and was ringing the doorbell repeatedly and screaming. Trooper Curtin located the female and placed her under arrest on an outstanding warrant as well as the Criminal Trespass violation. She was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Trucker issued criminal summons after crash on I-95 in Sherman

On February 11th, Corporal Quint responded to Interstate 95 in Sherman for a tractor trailer that had gone off the road. The truck sustained damage and was towed from the roadway. Also on February 11th, Cpl. Quint received a complaint of a box trailer blocking the roadway in Littleton. The driver of the truck, unhappy with the tow bill, attempted to fix his truck and leave with the truck and the trailer. He was seen by the wrecker owner and did not hook the trailer correctly which detached in the roadway. The man was issued a criminal summons for the incident, a trespass notice from the property, and was taken to the Houlton truck stop to make arrangements with his company for transportation.

Driver crashes into snowbank in Monticello in front of state trooper

On February 10th, Sgt. Clark was driving on US Route 1 in Monticello, when a vehicle in front of him crashed into a snowbank. Sgt. Clark stopped to check the driver and during his investigation discovered the man had a revoked driver’s license. Sgt. Clark had the vehicle towed out of the snowbank and towed from the scene. Sgt. Clark issued the man a criminal summons for operating after revocation.

Driver pulled over in Hodgdon in pickup not registered in 14 years

On February 9th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon when he observed a pickup with no taillights. Trooper Castonguay stopped the truck and after an investigation he learned the man bought it from a private person in Houlton and was trying to drive it home. The vehicle was not registered (since 2009), was not inspected, nor was it insured. Trooper Castonguay had the vehicle towed from the roadway and issued the man a criminal summons for the unregistered vehicle. The man was issued a written warning for the other violations.

Washburn man and passenger suffer critical injuries in Wallagrass collision

On February 6th, Trooper Curtin responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Sly Brook Road in Wallagrass. Trooper Curtin investigated the crash and determined that Angel Bubar was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and was entering the roadway from a private driveway on the Sly Brook Road. At the same time, CJ Rocheleau was traveling East on Sly Brook Road in his 2011 GMC Sierra. Rocheleau was unable to avoid Bubar’s vehicle and the two vehicles collided. Bubar and his 15-year-old female passenger were seriously injured in the crash. Both were transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent by ambulance and later life flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Both remain in critical but stable condition. Rocheleau was treated for minor injury at Northern Maine Medical Center and was later released. The investigation is active and ongoing.

State trooper assists PIPD with theft suspect at Presque Isle Walmart

On February 3rd, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Presque Isle when he heard radio traffic from PIPD regarding a theft that just occurred at Walmart. Three people were at Walmart, one stole an item, and they left in a vehicle. Trooper Desrosier located the vehicle and held the occupants for PIPD. The offender was brought back to Walmart by the PD and issued a summons for theft.

Man charged for tampering with electric meter in Masardis

On February 1st, Cpl. Kilcollins was investigating a criminal mischief complaint in Masardis. Versant Power had made a complaint reference to a meter being tampered with on a residence in Masardis. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the male homeowner reference the complaint and charged him with criminal mischief for tampering with the meter

Tractor, dirt bike and guns stolen from Castle Hill property

On January 31st, Trooper Levesque was called to a residence in Castle Hill for a report of a burglary. The out-of-state owner’s neighbor reported the residence had been broken into. Several thousands of dollars’ worth of items had been stolen from the property including a tractor, dirt bike, and firearms. Trooper Levesque took possession of several firearms that were left at the residence which were later turned back over to the owner. The investigation is ongoing.

State Police commander assists elderly man who fell in his home

On January 31st, Lt. Harris was driving through Mars Hill and heard the ambulance being dispatched to a residence for an elderly man that had fallen. Lt. Harris arrived before the ambulance, was able to get the man off the floor and into a chair and stayed with him until EMS arrived. The man was not injured.

State Police notify public of unclaimed firearms stored in evidence room

Troop F is doing an evidence room inventory and multiple firearms are in our possession that were found or turned in with no known owner listed. If anyone has lost or is missing a firearm and has proof of ownership with a serial number, contact Troop F and ask for Sgt. Josh Haines or Corporal Nick Casavant.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.