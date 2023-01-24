Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Jan. 16-22

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 16th – 22nd, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Driver arrested after traffic stop in Fort Fairfield

On January 17th, Trooper Roy was monitoring traffic in Fort Fairfield when he observed a vehicle pass by him with the operator holding a cell phone up near the steering wheel. Trooper Roy stopped the vehicle for the violation. Trooper Roy learned that the operator had an active arrest warrant. Trooper Roy placed the operator under arrest and transported him to Caribou P.D. where he met with a bail commissioner.

Sherman man arrested on active warrant after reports of bonfire causing traffic hazard

On January 17th, Trooper Castonguay responded to a reported bonfire that was very large and reportedly causing a traffic hazard in Sherman. Trooper Castonguay could not find the large bonfire but did locate the address in question. Trooper Castonguay spoke with the homeowner, who also had an active arrest warrant. Trooper Castonguay placed the man in custody and transported him to East Millinocket PD where he met with the bail commissioner.

Troopers attend Special Olympics event at UMPI

On January 18th, Trooper Rider and Trooper Roy attended the Special Olympics basketball event held at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. The troopers assisted with handing out awards to the participants.

Man arrested on four warrants following Mars Hill traffic stop

On January 10th, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mars Hill when he recognized the driver of a vehicle and knew the man was suspended. Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the suspended driver’s license. The man also had four warrants for his arrest and had bail conditions. The man was arrested for the warrants and brought to Presque Isle Police Department where he was able to post bail. He was issued criminal summonses for OAS and VCR.

Police investigate shooting in Hodgdon

On January 18th, Corporal Quint and Trooper Castonguay assisted the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a shooting that occurred in Hodgdon. The offender was located by Sheriff’s Deputies.

Woman charged after driving vehicle with altered plates

On January 21st, Trooper Roy was getting gas at a gas station in Caribou when he observed a vehicle at the gas pumps with an expired inspection sticker and the plate appeared to have been altered. Trooper Roy conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle left the gas station. Trooper Roy learned that the plates had been painted in such a way as to change the numbers and letters to something else. Trooper Roy seized the license plates and issued summonses to the female owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Man summonsed after traffic stop in Washburn

On January 21st, Trooper Rider was monitoring traffic in Washburn when he observed a vehicle drive past him with obvious defects to the exhaust. Trooper Rider observed the vehicle pull into a private driveway once they saw him. Trooper Rider parked down the road and waited for the vehicle to leave again. The vehicle pulled out and Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into another private driveway. The male operator’s license was currently under suspension and the vehicle was displaying plates that did not belong on the car. Trooper Rider issued summonses for Operating After Suspension and False attachment of plates.

Woman charged after cutting off state trooper on Route 1 in Westfield

On January 18th, Corporal Kilcollins was traveling south bound on Route 1 in Westfield when a vehicle cut him off. Cpl. Kilcollins pulled the vehicle over. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the female who advised she did not see him. Cpl. Kilcollins asked the woman for her license, registration, and insurance. The woman gave Cpl. Kilcollins a license out of Arizona. Cpl. Kilcollins ran a license check on the driver and found out she was suspended. Cpl. Kilcollins ran the registration on the vehicle and found out that was expired by over two years. The female driver was charged with Operating After Suspension and Expired Registration. Cpl. Kilcollins had the vehicle towed due to it not being roadworthy.

Fort Fairfield woman calls police to make complaint and is arrested on active warrants

On January 19th, Cpl. Kilcollins received a complaint reference to an assault in Westfield. A woman called to advise her daughter had been assaulted by a few females in Westfield. The mother and daughter decided they did not want to press charges in the end. The mother, however, had two active warrants for her arrest. Cpl. Kilcollins placed the mother under arrest on the warrants. The mother was able to make bail and was released.

Oakfield man arrested in connection with home repair fraud and theft

On January 15th, Trooper Saucier located and arrested a male who was wanted on outstanding warrants for felony theft and home repair fraud. Trooper Saucier made arrangements and bailed the man from the State Police barracks in Houlton.

Suspects arrested in 2022 burglary at Island Falls business

(Update) On May 31, 2022, Trooper Sylvia responded to a burglary at G.R. Porter and Son’s garage in Island Falls. Company credit cards and cash had been stolen from the small business. The business was able to find out that the credit cards had been used at Walmart in Houlton. Surveillance video from the business and Walmart were revealed a male and a female suspect using the credit cards but were wearing facemasks. Through investigation, the male and female suspects were identified and local addresses for the two were checked. Arrest warrants for the suspects were obtained after the couple could not be located. Recently, the male and female were arrested on the arrest warrants in Auburn, Maine.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

