Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Oct. 24–Nov. 6

Driver issued summons for criminal speed in Hodgdon

On November 5th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon. Within an hour, he observed two vehicles, at separate times, grossly exceeding the posted speed limit. The first driver stated he was having issues with his vehicle and wanted to get home before it quit running, and added he was also late for his curfew. He was driving 76 in a posted 45 mph zone and was issued a traffic summons for 29 mph over the posted limit. The second driver was observed driving 91 mph in the same posted 45 mph zone. The man stated he did not know why he was driving at that speed. He was issued a criminal summons for the violation.

Man arrested in Madawaska for drunk driving

On November 5th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement and was driving through Madawaska. He observed a vehicle speeding and it also had poor operation. Trooper Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation, the driver was arrested for OUI alcohol. The man was taken to Madawaska PD for a breath test and was later able to post bail. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Trooper speaks with students at UMFK

On November 3rd, Trooper Roy went to the University of Maine at Fort Kent and spoke with students about rural public safety, the Maine State Police, and opportunities within the agency.

Man issued criminal summons in Van Buren

On November 5th, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and stopped a vehicle for an infraction. During his investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended Maine driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons for the violation and arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Driver given summons for “fictitious inspection certificate” in southern Aroostook

On November 5th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Crystal when he observed a vehicle with an inspection certificate that was the wrong shade of blue for 2021/22. He stopped the vehicle and found the sticker had been removed from one vehicle and placed on this vehicle. The driver claimed to have no knowledge of where the sticker came from. He was issued a criminal summons for displaying a fictitious inspection certificate and a warning for defective exhaust.

Suspicious vehicle found abandoned behind St. Francis business

On November 4th, Trooper Curtin responded to a business in St. Francis for a report of a suspicious vehicle found behind the business. A neighbor had found the vehicle with a crowbar on the ground next to the business. Employees had pushed the vehicle out of the way prior to Trooper Curtin arriving. There was a recent burglary/theft at the business which was reported to the Maine Forest Service. A search warrant is being drafted for the vehicle.

Narcotics arrest in New Limerick

On November 3rd, Trooper Merchant and Sgt. Fuller responded to Cameron’s Market in New Limerick for a report of a male sitting in his vehicle slumped over his steering wheel. Trooper Merchant and Sgt. Fuller arrived at the convenience store and found the male in the car. Trooper Merchant and Sgt. Fuller made contact with the male who at first appeared to be incoherent. Trooper Merchant conducted a DRE investigation on the male and found him to be under the influence of narcotics. The male was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Trooper tracks down man with two outstanding warrants

On November 3rd, Trooper Merchant received a tip reference to an individual with multiple warrants. Trooper Merchant was told that a male had two active warrants and was currently in Houlton. The male is currently out on bail with a GPS ankle monitor. Trooper Merchant found the male and arrested him on the two active warrants.

Two people charged with abducting Florida boy are held in jail in Aroostook County

On November 2nd, Lt. Harris met with US Customs Officials at the Houlton Port of Entry to take custody of a man and a woman, who had kidnapped the man’s juvenile son and fled from Florida to Canada. The vehicle they used was found abandoned in Littleton in August. Lt. Harris took custody of both offenders and transported them to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton where they are awaiting extradition back to Florida. READ MORE ABOUT THIS STORY HERE

Hodgdon resident reports apparent gunshot from passing ATV

On November 1st, Trooper Barnard received a complaint in reference to gunshots in Hodgdon. A female advised an ATV drove by her house with two people on it. The female advised as they drove by, she heard a gunshot. As Trooper Barnard was responding the female called back again and said the ATV was driving by again. Trooper Barnard found the ATV in the area and spoke with two teenagers who were driving it. The two teens advised they did not have a gun. Trooper Barnard discovered the teenagers had a noise-making machine that had made the noise. The two teenagers stated they were just fooling around.

Troop F specialty team continues training in Vasselboro

On October 31st, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their seventh week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Alcohol a factor in rear-end crash in Connor, Maine

On October 31st, Trooper Roy was driving through Connor and came across a two-vehicle crash. An investigation was conducted showing one vehicle was stopped for a school bus and was rear-ended by another car. Further investigation revealed the driver that struck the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. Trooper Roy conducted Field Sobriety Testing and determined the man was not impaired. The man admitted to throwing some of the beer in the ditch before Troopers could arrive. Trooper Roy issued the man a summons for driver consuming liquor in a motor vehicle on a public way, operator possessing an open alcoholic container on a public-way and littering from a motor vehicle.

Woman prohibited from several properties in Van Buren following alleged trespass

On October 29th, Trooper Curtin and Cpl. Casavant responded to a Van Buren residence after a man called to report a female subject had shown up at his home and was causing a disturbance. After meeting with the complainant, it was determined no crimes had been committed but the owner of the residence wanted the female removed. The woman was issued a trespass warning for the house and left willingly. The female has been trespassed from several properties in Van Buren.

Man arrested in Monticello for driving pickup/snowmobile trailer hybrid

On October 25th, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Monticello and observed a pickup with the body removed and a snowmobile trailer, with its wheels still attached, welded to the frame. The vehicle did not meet numerous inspection standards and was stopped. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver, had two active arrest warrants. The man was arrested without incident and brought to the barracks where he posted bail. The truck was taken by the man’s brother back to his home.

Theft reported at camp in Van Buren

On October 24th, Trooper Curtin took a theft report from a remote camp in Van Buren. The victim called to report someone had stolen a generator from outside sometime within the last month. The investigation is ongoing.

Van Buren man charged with passing a stopped school bus

On October 24th, while Trooper Curtin was at Van Buren High School following up from a previous complaint, they advised that someone had passed a stopped school bus earlier in the morning. As a result, Trooper Curtin charged a Van Buren man for the violation. * This Class E crime in Maine is punishable by a fine of $250 for the first offense and a mandatory 30-day license suspension for a second offense.

