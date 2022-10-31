Missing 6-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Safe in New Brunswick

The RCMP reports a Florida boy who was allegedly abducted over two months ago and was later spotted in northern Maine was found unharmed in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Six-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales went missing from his mother’s residence in Miami on August 27th, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The boy’s father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales, and paternal grandmother 68-year-old Lilliam Pena Morales, were being sought on a warrant for custodial interference and an AMBER alert was issued.

The trail of missing Florida boy goes through Maine and New Brunswick

The U.S. Border Patrol located an abandoned vehicle on August 29th along the US/Canadian border near Houlton, Maine, which investigators connected to the missing child case. Surveillance video recently released by the FBI shows what appears to be JoJo Morales and his father entering a Walgreens in Houlton around that same time.

Florida boy missing for two months found safe in New Brunswick on Sunday

On Sunday, Oct. 30th, New Brunswick RCMP reported JoJo Morales had been found safe and in good health in the Moncton area. Police said the boy’s father was arrested at a Moncton business and was taken into custody. The boy's grandmother was later arrested in Saint-Paul, N.B., about 25 miles (40km) northwest of the city

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

According to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police received a tip that JoJo and his father were spotted at a Walmart in Moncton, N.B.



The FBI has been investigating the case along with Miami-Dade police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The probe was focused on northern Maine and eastern Canada, where it was suspected Jorge and Lilliam Morales were likely hiding out with the boy.

The investigation is ongoing.