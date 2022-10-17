Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – October 3-16

Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the first half of October, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited.

K-9 Drug Detection Training

On October 10th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Passenger Jailed Following Traffic Stop in Fort Kent

On October 13th, Trooper Martin pulled a vehicle over in Fort Kent for a traffic violation. Trooper Martin ran a warrant check on a male passenger who was in the vehicle. Trooper Martin discovered that the male had a probation revocation warrant from a domestic violence conviction. Trooper Martin placed the male under arrest, and he was transported to the Aroostook County Jail without incident.

Ashland Woman Charged After Collision With Moose

On October 15th, Trooper Curtin responded to a motor vehicle crash in T15 R6 (Eagle Lake/Winterville area). The operator struck a moose, causing reportable damage. The registration on the vehicle was suspended for toll violations. Trooper Curtin charged the Ashland woman with Operating with a Suspended Registration.

Woman Arrested for OUI in Houlton

On October 16th, Trooper Sylvia received a traffic complaint of a vehicle operating erratically. The caller advised the vehicle had almost hit another vehicle head on. Trooper Sylvia located the vehicle parked at the Hodgdon/Houlton town line with a female operator behind the wheel. As a result of Trooper Sylvia’s interaction with the female, he arrested her for Operating Under the Influence.

State Police Investigate Fraud Complaint in Amity

On October 16th, Trooper Sylvia received a fraud complaint from a resident in Amity. The victim reported fraudulent charges on his credit card in the central Maine area. The investigation is ongoing.

State Trooper participates in Presque Isle Public Safety Open House

On October 15th, Corporal Kilcollins attended a public safety open house at Presque Isle Police Department. The open house gave children a chance to interact with various public safety agencies around the area.

Firearms-related incident in Amity

On October 5th, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was driving through Amity and observed two men stopped at a house that had collapsed over time and one was discharging a pistol at the ruble. The Agent called for a Trooper to respond to assist him. Cpl. Quint arrived and spoke with both men, one from southern Maine and one from New York. The men stated they travel and photograph dilapidated homes and while looking at this particular property decided to fire a 9mm pistol at it. The firearm owner stated his friend had never fired a weapon. The men were warned for their unsafe behavior and spoken to regarding trespassing.

Woman Arrested after Van Buren Traffic Stop

On October 8th, Trooper Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren. He observed a vehicle with the passenger not being properly secured in a seatbelt and conducted a traffic stop. Trooper Roy investigated and the passenger provided him a false name. Further investigation determined who the woman was and there were warrants for her arrest. She was arrested but was able to post bail.

Aroostook County Trooper Responds to Bomb Call in Stonington, Maine

On October 4th, Trooper Barnard responded to Stonington for a Bomb call. Members of the Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating and found some dynamite. Trooper Barnard and other members of the Bomb Team responded to the call. They took possession of the dynamite and properly disposed of it.

Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant After Police Pull Him Over in Eagle Lake

On October 6th, Trooper Martin received a traffic complaint in Eagle Lake. A caller advised that there was a male driving around Eagle Lake without a driver’s license. The male caller advised the male did not have a license and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Trooper Martin located the male driving in Eagle Lake. Trooper Martin ran a license check on the male and it came back that he did have an active license. However, when Trooper Martin ran the license check it came back that the male had one active warrant. Trooper Martin arrested the male on the warrant. The male was taken to a bail commissioner where he was able to make bail.

Argument Between Two Women Turns Physical in Monticello

On October 5th, Trooper Sylvia responded to an apartment in Monticello after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by another woman at the apartment. Trooper Sylvia met with both parties and learned that there had been a verbal altercation outside at the apartment complex. At one point, one of the females punched the other causing minor injury. The incident was not domestic in nature and the victim declined to press charges.

State Police Investigate Burglary in Northern Aroostook County

On October 5th, Corporal Casavant took a burglary report from a resident in St. John Plantation who reported his barn had been broken into sometime in the last week. The man reported various items stolen in the burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Littleton Man Arrested on Active Warrant

On October 6th, Trooper Cotton received information that there was a male subject at a residence in Littleton who had an active warrant. When Trooper Cotton arrived, he was advised the man was in the process of moving to Presque Isle and the person at the home would notify Trooper Cotton when he returned. A short time later, Trooper Cotton was advised the Littleton man was back. Trooper Cotton returned to the residence and took the man into custody without incident. Trooper Cotton transported him to the Troop F Barracks where he was able to post bail.

State Police Respond to Shoplifting Complaint in Patten

On October 6th, Trooper Saucier took a call direct from a business owner in Patten advising of a shoplifting complaint. The owner was able to identify the suspect as a Crystal man. Trooper Saucier met with the suspect who admitted to taking the allergy medication because he needed it but could not afford it. Trooper Saucier believed there were some mental health issues with the man. Trooper Saucier spoke with the business owner and they came to an agreement that the suspect would come to the store and work things out in regard to the theft.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.