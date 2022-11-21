Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 13–20

Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as logged between November 13th and 20th. Some items may be minimally edited.

Man arrested for criminal speeding on Route 11 south of Masardis

On November 18th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on State Route 11, T8 R5 WELS, and observed a vehicle driving criminal speed, 94 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Trooper Castonguay stopped the vehicle and then the man stated he did not realize he was driving so fast. Trooper Castonguay issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Woman driving with smashed windshield faces several charges after stop in Patten

On November 19th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten when he met a vehicle driving south with the windshield smashed, obstructing the driver’s view. The vehicle was stopped and after an investigation it was found the vehicle was not registered or insured, and the driver has a suspended Florida driver’s license due to child support. The woman was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and issued a traffic summons for the insurance violation and operating without approved safety glass. The vehicle was towed from the roadway, and she planned to stay with friends in Sherman.

Traffic stop in Presque Isle leads to criminal summons

On November 19th, Trooper Roy was driving south in Presque Isle where there are four lanes. A vehicle passed him going south and then immediately slowed, keeping its brakes activated. Trooper Roy conducted a registration query and learned the vehicle’s registration was expired. Trooper Roy conducted a traffic stop and further investigation revealed the driver has a suspended Maine driver’s license and did not have insurance on the car. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for the insurance violation. The car was left in a parking lot and the man arranged for a licensed driver to come get him.

Driver cited for driving with suspended license for two years

On November 19th, Trooper Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Oakfield and observed a vehicle driving with an expired inspection certificate. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation it was discovered the driver had a suspended Maine driver’s license. The man said he knew it was suspended for medical reasons two years ago, never took care of it, and has been driving ever since. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a licensed driver came and got him and his vehicle.

Man summonsed following traffic stop in Mapleton

On November 19th, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a vehicle with an incomplete/defective exhaust system. After initiating a traffic stop, it was discovered the registration plates were falsely attached the driver has a revoked Maine driver’s license. Trooper Rider issued the man a criminal summons for both violations and had the vehicle towed from the roadway.

Troop F members assist in homicide investigation in Cherryfield

On November 18th, Corporal Kilcollins, Trooper Martin, and other members of the ERT assisted MCU-North at a homicide scene in Cherryfield, Maine. Cpl. Kilcollins and Trooper Martin assisted in executing warrants, searching scenes, photographing the scenes, and evidence collection.

Woman summonsed for assault in Caswell

On November 19th, Corporal Kilcollins and Trooper Martin responded to a neighborhood dispute in Caswell. A woman had called 911 and reported that she had been assaulted by her next-door neighbor. Cpl. Kilcollins interviewed the female caller who advised that her next-door neighbor had come to her house and started a physical altercation with her. The woman advised that the [other] female had punched her a few times in the body. They went next door and spoke with the other female who advised them that she too was attacked by the female caller. After interviewing all people involved the next-door neighbor was summonsed for Assault and given a trespass notice for the caller’s property.

Woman arrested after disturbance at Mars Hill school

On November 15th, Trooper Levesque and Trooper Martin responded to a disturbance at a local school. A woman showed up at the school to pick up her stepchild. The staff at the school advised the female smelled like alcohol and they were not letting her take the child. Trooper Levesque and Trooper Martin arrived at the school and spoke with the female. At the end of Trooper Levesque’s investigation, he placed the woman under arrest for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol. She was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Operating After Suspension.

Westfield man arrested for OUI after driving off road

On November 15th, Trooper Sylvia and Trooper Curtin responded to a residence in Westfield after a report of a vehicle that drove into the woods. Investigation revealed that the 64-year-old man had missed his driveway and driven onto his lawn and around the house. The man was passed out in the vehicle when troopers arrived and was arrested for OUI.

Motorcyclist apprehended, charged in Patten

On November 13th, Trooper Castonguay was patrolling in Patten when he attempted to stop a motorcycle for failure to display registration plate. Before Trooper Castonguay could initiate a traffic stop the man pulled into a driveway and began to run away from the motorcycle. Trooper Castonguay gave chase and caught the man. Trooper Castonguay learned that the operator’s license was revoked. Trooper Castonguay issued the man a summons for Operating after Revocation – Class C.

State Police investigate criminal mischief incident in Westfield

On November 13th, Trooper Levesque received a criminal mischief complaint in Westfield. A woman arrived at her off-grid property in Westfield to find someone had been tampering with the lock. The woman advised that she has a gate at the end of her property that prevents vehicles from getting up into the property. The female advised this is the third time she has arrived at the property and found a drill bit drilled into the keyway of the lock. Currently, it is unknown if someone is trying to get into her property or is purposely messing up the lock to prevent her from entering the property. This is an ongoing investigation.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

