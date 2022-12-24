Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas.

Versant Power says crews will be out in full force Saturday to continue to assess damage, address safety issues and restore power to tens of thousands of customers in northern and eastern Maine, including over 5,500 in Aroostook County.

Due to damage from high winds Friday night and early Saturday, approximately 53,000 Versant customers were left without power. The utility is expecting a multi-day restoration event.

Once damage assessments have been completed, Versant says they will have a better understanding of the complexity and time needed to complete restoration throughout their service area.

Versant reports about 19,000 homes and business in Penobscot County had no power Saturday morning and another 18,000 in Hancock County. Over 9,000 customers were without electricity in Washington County and about 1,000 in Piscataquis and Waldo Counties.

The utility is urging residents not to attempt to remove downed lines or trees that are in contact with them.

Hundreds of crews, including contractor crews are expected to be working through the long Christmas weekend. Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored, Versant said. See Versant live outage map here

Meanwhile, Central Maine Power is working to restore service to over 170,000 addresses in its territory. See CMP live outage map here