14-Year-Old Student Charged with Terrorizing after Bringing Gun to School
A 14-year-old male was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Terrorizing after bringing a firearm to Westbrook High School on Thursday.
School on “Lockout” after Student Brings Firearm to Class
The Westbrook Police Department said a student noticed the school staff around 10 am that another student had a firearm on the school campus. Westbrook High School was simultaneously placed in “lockout” until the situation was resolved.
Police: Student was “in Possession of an Unloaded Handgun”
The School Resource Officer was notified and the student in question was removed from class. The SRO found the student to be “in possession of an unloaded handgun.” He was taken into custody and his parents were notified.
Student Charged with Theft and Terrorizing
The student was taken to the Westbrook Police Department and he was interviewed. He was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Terrorizing. No additional information was released.
