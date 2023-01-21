Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.

At this point, the storm watch area does not extend to northern Aroostook, although snowfall is predicted to total 2 to 6 inches and gusty winds will impact the area, especially on Monday afternoon. We will update this information as the storm approaches.

The weather office says the strong wind gusts could also bring down tree branches.

