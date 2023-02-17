Aroostook County Storm Closings & Cancellations – Friday, Feb. 17

Another Friday, another winter storm in Aroostook County. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow piling up 6 to 12 inches across the area. Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations:

Schools & Colleges

MSAD 1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning

RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday.

Woodland Consolidated School is closed. Virtual Learning Friday.

Ashland Schools are closed Friday.

Limestone Community school is closed Friday. No remote learning

MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday.

MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday.

MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday.

Easton schools are closed Friday.

MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) schools are closed Friday.

RSU 29 (Houlton area) – Closed

MSAD 70 (Hodgdon Schools) - Closed

Southern Aroostook Community School (RSU 50) is closed. No school for students or staff.

RSU 89 (Katahdin Area Schools) - Closed Friday

Valley Unified – (MSAD 27, MSAD 33, and Madawaska Public Schools - Closed

Northern Maine Community College – Closed. Check Brightspace for assignments

UMPI will be closed Friday, February 17 due to the winter storm. No in-person or live distance classes will be held. All offices are closed except for essential employees. This includes the Houlton Center.

Region Two School of Applied Technology (Houlton) – Closed on Friday

Millinocket School Department - Closed Friday

All New Brunswick schools are closed today due to weather conditions.

Other storm closures & cancellations:

Aroostook Agency on Aging

Child Development Services (CDS) Aroostook

Presque Isle District Court

Caribou District and Superior Court

Fort Kent/Madawaska District Courts

All Aroostook County Government Offices

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman

Meals on Wheels (Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St. Agatha, Van Buren) is cancelled Friday due to the storm.

Saucier Sanitation, Fort Kent area is closed due to weather - will do Friday's pick-up on Saturday

Boondocks Grille in Fort Fairfield will be closed Friday. Re-opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

More to come...

If you have a storm-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com

