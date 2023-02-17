Aroostook County Storm Closings & Cancellations – Friday, Feb. 17
Another Friday, another winter storm in Aroostook County. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow piling up 6 to 12 inches across the area. Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations:
Schools & Colleges
MSAD 1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning
RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday.
Woodland Consolidated School is closed. Virtual Learning Friday.
Ashland Schools are closed Friday.
Limestone Community school is closed Friday. No remote learning
MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday.
MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday.
MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday.
Easton schools are closed Friday.
MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) schools are closed Friday.
RSU 29 (Houlton area) – Closed
MSAD 70 (Hodgdon Schools) - Closed
Southern Aroostook Community School (RSU 50) is closed. No school for students or staff.
RSU 89 (Katahdin Area Schools) - Closed Friday
Valley Unified – (MSAD 27, MSAD 33, and Madawaska Public Schools - Closed
Northern Maine Community College – Closed. Check Brightspace for assignments
UMPI will be closed Friday, February 17 due to the winter storm. No in-person or live distance classes will be held. All offices are closed except for essential employees. This includes the Houlton Center.
Region Two School of Applied Technology (Houlton) – Closed on Friday
Millinocket School Department - Closed Friday
All New Brunswick schools are closed today due to weather conditions.
Other storm closures & cancellations:
Aroostook Agency on Aging
Child Development Services (CDS) Aroostook
Presque Isle District Court
Caribou District and Superior Court
Fort Kent/Madawaska District Courts
All Aroostook County Government Offices
Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman
Meals on Wheels (Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St. Agatha, Van Buren) is cancelled Friday due to the storm.
Saucier Sanitation, Fort Kent area is closed due to weather - will do Friday's pick-up on Saturday
Boondocks Grille in Fort Fairfield will be closed Friday. Re-opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
If you have a storm-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com