Here Are the 10 Biggest Snowfalls Recorded in Maine

I don't know about you, but I seem to remember as a kid growing up in Maine in the 1970s and 1980s that we got a lot of snow most winters. Every season, we were sledding down what we called "The Big Hill" in South Paris, making big snowmen, building snow forts, and digging tunnels through the snow.

Nowadays, it seems like snowstorms don't dump as much snow on us as they used to. Is it climate change, or was I just smaller then so the snow seemed a lot higher? I don't know.

What I can say with confidence is that Maine has gotten walloped with some big snowstorms in the past, some dumping two, three, and nearly four feet of snow in one day.

Stacker put together a list of the 10 biggest snowfall totals recorded in a single day in Maine, and as I look at the list, I've been reminded of some really big ones that we experienced, and how much I absolutely hate shoveling snow.

For those who are expecting to see the Blizzard of '78 in this list, it's not there. That storm dropped 15 to 24 inches on coastal Maine, but it was over two days, so it doesn't count for this list.

The winds were the bigger issue for that blizzard, creating massive snow drifts from New York to Maine and causing extremely rough seas. CBS 13, then known as WGAN, covered the blizzard of '78.

A couple of takeaways from this list:

Four of the nine largest snowfall totals in Maine occurred in the 21st century (2000-present day).

The largest snowfall in one day in Maine on record occurred in 2008.

The oldest date in the list of nine for the most snowfall in one day was in 1898.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maine history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maine using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker