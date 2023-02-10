Aroostook County Closings & Delays for Friday, Feb. 10

With several inches of new snow on the ground and a wintry mix continuing during the day Friday, several local schools are closed or are delaying classes. Here are the latest weather-related messages:

Schools & Colleges

MSAD1 (Presque Isle area schools) are closed Friday. No remote learning

RSU 39 (Caribou, Stockholm) schools) are closed Friday.

Woodland Consolidated School is closed Friday.

MSAD 24 (Van Buren) – Closed Friday.

MSAD 45 (Washburn schools) are closed Friday.

MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield schools) are closed Friday.

Easton schools are closed Friday.

MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) schools are closed Friday.

Limestone Community school is closed Friday. No remote learning

RSU 29 (Houlton) – 2 hour delay

MSAD 70 (Hodgdon)) – 2 hour delay

Katahdin area schools – 2 hour delay

MSAD 32 (Ashland) – 2 hour delay, No Morning Pre-K

All Valley Unified Schools – 2 hour delay

UMPI will open at 9 AM. In-person classes will resume at 9:00. This includes the Houlton Higher Education Center.

New Brunswick Schools:

All Schools in Anglophone West School District are closed today.

All schools in the District Scholaire Francophone du Nord-Ouest are closed Friday.

CCNB Edmundston & Grand Falls campuses will be closed for the morning. Classes will be delivered online. The campuses will reopen at noon.

The Edmundston campus of Universite de Moncton is closed this morning only. The campus will reopen at noon.

Other Closings & Delays:

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce - Closed Friday

Aroostook County Government Offices – 2 hour delay

Caribou District and Superior Court - Opening late Friday 10 AM

Presque Isle District Court – 2 hour delay

Meals on Wheels in Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St. Agatha, Van Buren areas is cancelled Friday.

Town of Madawaska – 2 hour delay

Town of Van Buren– 2 hour delay

Child Development Services (CDS) Aroostook County - Closed Friday.

