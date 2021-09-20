RCMP Ask For Information on Tractor Stolen in Fredericton Area

The Keswick RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a tractor reported stolen recently from a construction site in Killarney Road, N.B., just above Fredericton.

Police say the theft is believed to have occurred in a construction area at the end of Copperhill Lane sometime between midnight and 3 a.m., on August 27.

The tractor is described an orange 2014 Kubota M7060 with vehicle identification number 542710. At the time of the theft, the tractor had a front-end loader and rear-tine tiller attached. The stolen property is estimated to be worth somewhere around $50,000. A recent photo of the tractor is not available, police say.

Anyone with information about the theft, who saw suspicious activity in the area of Killarney Road during the early morning hours of August 27, or who has seen the tractor since then is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300.

You can also provide Information anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

