It’s All About Tractors This Saturday At Treworgy’s
I'm sure there are a number of folks who, when visiting a farm as a kid, were completely fascinated by the big tractors that do the heavy lifting when it comes to working the land.
I'm a grown-up (arguably) and I'm still excited when I get close to these big machines. They do such cool things, and they're so big! In fact, we checked out the farm last week, and one of the highlights of our visit taking a hay ride, pulled by one of those big machines, across the farm fields.
Well, the folks at Treworgy Family Orchards understand that people, young and young-at-heart, are fascinated with these big machines, so they're celebrating the tractor this weekend, with a chance for you to get an up-close-and-personal look at them. Heck, you'll even be able to climb up on one if you want!
According to the Treworgy Family Orchard's Facebook Page:
"This Saturday the 19th we are having a tractor festival! We will have all the tractors parked in the field behind the barn for you to explore and climb all over 11-2 pm.