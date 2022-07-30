This Winnie the Pooh Corn Maze in Maine Is Family-Friendly Summer Fun

A farm in Penobscot County, Maine, has announced this year's opening of its iconic corn maze. And it's a theme that's going to put serious smiles on the faces of both children and adults.

The popular maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has taken the "Winnie the Pooh" theme to the next level with this incredible design.

The maze features the popular and lovable character, Pooh, along with his best buddy, Piglet. The two are just about to dine on a serious jar of honey. The maze even starts out in a very unique honeycomb design, which includes a dripping spoon. They have spared no detail. It's simply incredible.

The corn maze has been a staple of Treworgy Family Orchards since 2001. According to its website, the very first design was a giant piece of popcorn. Other designs over the years have included a giant dragon, a map of Maine, Paul Bunyan, a train engine, a "Charlotte's Web" theme, a "Blueberry's for Sal theme, and many others. You can see most of them here.

Treworgy Orchards via Facebook Treworgy Orchards via Facebook loading...

Treworgy Orchards explains the maze-building process on its website. It includes coming up with the design before planting the 60,000+ corn stalks. The farm also describes how the stalks are tilled back into the field to help with future growth. This is a really cool detail to discover, especially for future sustainability.

Treworgy Orchards via Facebook Treworgy Orchards via Facebook loading...

The maze is officially open for the season. The price to take a jaunt through is $10. Children 2 and under have free admission. There are also deals for groups. You can find out more info about admissions and the maze itself here.

The Worst Intersections in Maine