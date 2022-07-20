Northport Man Killed in Front-End Loader Crash on Route 1

A 62-year-old man died Tuesday evening after the tractor/loader he was driving rolled over and crashed along Route 1 in Northport, Maine.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and Northport Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call around 7:00 p.m. reporting the crash on Atlantic Highway.



The sheriff’s office says Scotty Richards of Northport was driving north in a Michigan 55A wheel loader. Witnesses told police that the tractor rolled backwards down an incline before going off the road and flipping over.

Richards was thrown from the tractor and died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A section of the road was closed Tuesday night while wrecker crews assisted first responders in clearing the site.

The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

