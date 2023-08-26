Six-Acre Corn Maze in Corinna, Maine, Celebrates Mount Katahdin

It's officially corn maze season in Maine, with some well-known farms across the state ready to showcase their designs for enthusiastic visitors. Some farms keep their mazes basic, while others have continued to go over the top with some incredibly unique and challenging designs.

One of those farms is Thunder Road Farm in Corinna. They delighted Stephen King fans several years ago when they devoted their entire corn maze to the master of horror's book, It. This year, Thunder Road Farm is paying tribute to another Maine legend, Mount Katahdin.

The sprawling six-acre maze will give visitors a chance to "climb" Mount Katahdin without any hiking boots. The maze has a handful of twists and turns, including potentially getting stuck inside the elevation numbers built into the maze.

Thunder Road Farm believes this year's maze is challenging, and suggests that any visitors wear comfy shoes and clothing that will keep you warm if you're stuck wandering your way out over the course of time.

Beyond just the corn maze, Thunder Road Farm also offers some family-friendly activities including wagon rides, a large jumping pillow, and a cow train. Not only that, there will be food vendors on-site offering up delicious bites during the weekends.

Additionally, if you're a fan of sunflowers or pumpkins, Thunder Road has an extensive selection of both, with U-pick sections.

The Mount Katahdin corn maze will officially open on Saturday, September 9. The corn maze will be open on weekends only through Sunday, October 29. More information on ticket prices and special events can be found here.

