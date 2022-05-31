Break and Enters Charges

A 34-year-old man from Saint-Édouard-de-Kent has been charged with 22 offences related to multiple break and enters in Moncton and Upper Coverdale, New Brunswick.

The incidents occurred between February and April, 2022. The Codiac Regional RCMP and Southeast District RCMP said there were numerous reports of break and enters, attempted break and enters, and thefts in the area between February 6 and 7. This included two businesses and several homes. In some cases, residents were home at the time of the attempted break and enters.

Person of Interest Identified

Police said they identified a person of interest and a vehicle of interest during the investigation. Additional break and enters were also identified. Police attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description near Riverview on February 7. The vehicle fled the scene and was located later in the day in Moncton. Several items linked to the previous thefts were found during a search.

Arrest Warrant and Charges

The information gathered led to an arrest warrant. Marc Denis Savoie was arrested on April 8 at a break and enter in progress. He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by tele-remand and was remanded into custody.

Savoie faces 22 charges including:

Break and enter (eight counts)

Attempted break and enter at a private residence (two counts)

Attempted break and enter at a commercial property

Attempted break and enter on a private property

Possession of break-in instruments

Wearing a disguise while committing an offence (two counts)

Motor vehicle theft

Theft under $5,000 (three counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Unauthorized possession of identity documents related to another person

Flight from police

Savoie has a court date scheduled for June 3 where he will enter a plea. The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers

If you have any information about illegal activity in your community, call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Dream Home! Elegant and Luxurious Mansion in Madawaska, Maine