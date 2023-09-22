Maine Man Died in Head-On Collision with Pickup Truck

A 35-year-old man died Friday morning in a head-on collision on Sokokis Trail in North Waterboro.

35-Year-Old Man Died in Head-On Collision

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Gochie from Limerick was driving a Jeep around 10:30 am when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Truck was Carrying Antique Tractor on a Trailer

The truck was hauling a trailer with an antique tractor on it. The driver’s name, age and town was not released.

One Driver Died at the Scene and One Driver Taken to the Hospital

Police said Gochie died at the scene. The pickup truck driver had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, according to WGME News.

Ongoing Crash Investigation

The crash investigation remains open. Sokokis Trail was closed in the area near the crash. It has been reopened.

