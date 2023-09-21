Two Maine Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Two women were arrested for drug trafficking after two separate traffic stops in Lewiston.
Two Women Arrested for Drugs after Separate Traffic Stops
Police said 39-year-old Amber Swift from Belgrade was taken into custody around 12:11 am Wednesday morning. She had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest.
In Possession of Crack at County Jail
Swift was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail where officers found her to be in possession of 150 grams of crack cocaine.
Charges and Bail
Swift is charged with Trafficking in Schedule Drugs along with Trafficking in Prison Contraband. Bail was set at $10,000.
Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop
The Lewiston Police Department also arrested 50-year-old Michelle Bernier from Lisbon. She was taken into custody Thursday morning after a traffic stop around 1 am.
Crack Found in Driver’s Possession
Police found 14 grams of crack cocaine in her possession. She is facing charges for Trafficking Scheduled Drugs. Her bail was set at $150.
