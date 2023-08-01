Maine Man Died in Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer

A 26-year-old man from Winthrop Died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning in Farmington. The collision happened on Farmington Falls Road around 3:30 am.

Driver Crossed the Center Line in Roadway

The Farmington Police Department said Noah Brochu crossed the center line in his Nissan Altima and crashed with the tractor-trailer. He died at the scene.

Farmington Police Farmington Police loading...

Truck Driver Taken to the Hospital

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was evaluated and released, according to WGME TV News.

Maine EPA on the Scene to Assist

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was on site to contain close to 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled.

The semi was carrying argon refrigerated liquid. Officials said none of the substance was released.

Police: Speed Appears to be a Factor

Speed appears to be a factor, said Police. The crash remains under investigation. More information will be posted when it is updated and released.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.