One Woman Died & One Injured in Tractor-Trailer Crash in Maine
One woman died and another woman was injured Monday night after a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on I-95 in Saco.
The Maine State Police said 53-year-old Deirdre Winberg from West Bath was driving a Volvo S40 sedan around 7:17 pm when she “rear-ended a Jeep Compass driven by 33-year-old Alicia Preston of Portland."
Tractor-Trailer Collided with Two Vehicles
The Volvo spun out of control and stopped “in the middle of the three lanes directly in front of a tractor-trailer truck resulting in a significant crash between those two vehicles,” said police.
Tractor-Trailer Crashes in Guardrail
The tractor-trailer, driven by 36-year-old Norvel Jackson of Fairburn, Georgia, “ended up through the median guardrail.”
Woman Died from Injuries
Winberg was critically injured. She was taken to Maine Medical Center where she died of her injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Woman Injured and Taken to the Hospital
Preston had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Crash under Investigation
Three lanes of the Interstate were closed for several hours. Troopers kept the northbound lanes moving for traffic. The crash is under investigation.
