Tractor Trailer Carrying Natural Gas Rolls Over on I-295 in Maine
Part of I-295 was closed after a tractor trailer carrying natural gas rolled over in Yarmouth on Wednesday morning.
Tractor Trailer Carrying Natural Gas Rolled Over on I-295
The northbound lanes were closed due to the crash. Officials with Yarmouth Fire & Rescue said that part of the Interstate could be shut down for hours.
Another Vehicle Involved and Injuries Reported
Another vehicle was involved in the crash. Minor injuries were reported, according to WGME News. No names or ages were released.
Alternate Routes Advised
Alternate routes and caution are advised, said authorities.
