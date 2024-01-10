Driver Died in Maine after Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer

One person died in a crash Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Route 26 in Poland, Maine.

The collision happened around 7:10 am on Main Street near Cyndi’s Dockside Restaurant.

Driver Died after Vehicle Collided with a Tractor Trailer

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a 2018 Hyundai “lost control, skidded and crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 1995 Peterbilt tractor trailer.”

Driver Died at the Scene

Officials said the Hyundai driver died at the scene. The person was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver’s name was not released pending notification of the family, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 39-year-old, Simon Couture from Coaticook, Quebec, was not injured.

Road Closed for Hours

Route 26 Springwater Road to Aggregate Road was closed to traffic for close to 2 ½ hours and has reopened.

Crash Under Investigation

The investigation remains open as authorities reconstruct the crash. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lewiston Police Department and the Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit which is standard protocol in all fatal crashes involving a tractor trailer unit.

Get our free mobile app

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll