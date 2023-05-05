67-Year-Old Maine Man Died after his Car Hit a Tractor-Trailer
A 67-year-old man from St. Albans died after a collision with a tractor-trailer truck in Palmyra on Thursday morning.
Police: Driver Crossed the Center Line
Police said Robert Sylvia crossed the center line and crashed into the semi on Eli Hill Road, according to WGME News. He died at the scene.
Passenger Taken to the Hospital with Injuries
A juvenile passenger in his vehicle had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Ongoing Investigation
Police are investigating the accident.
Get our free mobile app
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station’s app to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
- ALSO READ: Narcotics Investigation in Maine Leads to Two Drug Trafficking Arrests
- READ MORE: Three People Arrested in Maine for Drug Trafficking and Possession
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.