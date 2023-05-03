Police said an 18-year-old died in a car accident after her mother crashed into a recycling truck in New Sharon on Tuesday.

Rear-Ended a Recycling Truck

The 39-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Suburban with three children around 1:20 pm on Farmington Farm Road. Officials said she rear-ended an Archies Recycling truck as it was pulling over to pick up recyclables.

Three Children and Mother in the Vehicle

Eighteen-year-old Kylie Ladd died following the crash. The mother, an infant and a toddler suffered minor injuries, according to WGME News.

Crash Under Investigation

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

