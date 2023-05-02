Man & Woman Arrested in Maine for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A man and woman were taken into custody Monday and charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking following a police raid at an Apartment on Drew Street in Augusta.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Malik Miller from Brooklyn, New York and 52-year-old Tammy Peaslee from Augusta after seizing drugs, contraband and cash, according to WGME News.

Both Miller and Peaslee face several charges. Miller was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, trafficking in prison contraband, and criminal forfeiture. Peaslee is also charged with aggravated drug trafficking and criminal forfeiture.

They were transported to the Kennebec County Jail with cash bail set at $10,500 for Miller and $5,000 for Peaslee.

When additional information is released, this story will be updated.

