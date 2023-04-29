Driver Died after High Speed Police Chase in Maine

One person died in a two-vehicle crash after a high speed police chase Friday night on Route 26 in Gray.

Driver Dies in Crash after Police Chase

The driver of the car in pursuit was killed when the car hit another vehicle, collided with a telephone pole and barrel rolled, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not identified the driver of the vehicle.

Driver Passed Many Cars Across County Lines

The pursuit crossed county lines as the driver crashed with another car at one point. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver passed several cars during the pursuit. The chase ended with the collision near the Maine State Police barracks in Poland.

Driver Drove Away from Officers

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the chase started when officers were checking on the driver and the subject drove away. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement reconstructs the crash.

Get our free mobile app

App Alerts and Breaking News

Updates to this news story will be posted when the information is made available and released to the media and public. Get breaking news and alerts with a free app download.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.