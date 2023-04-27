34-Year-Old Man Faces up to 40 Years for Drug Trafficking in Houlton Area
A 34-year-old man from Florida faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Houlton and Bangor area. Rogelio Rios entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Meth and Drug Proceeds Seized
Court records show that Rios obtained meth from Florida between May 2018 and July 2018 and distributed the drugs through co-conspirators in the Houlton and Bangor area. Police arrested Rios and a passenger on July 12. 2018 in Lincoln, Maine after a traffic stop. Their truck was searched and authorities seized “multiple grams of methamphetamine and nearly $20,000 in cash in the co-conspirator’s bag.”
Cocaine, Heroin and Handguns Confiscated
During the search, police confiscated 125 grams of meth that was stashed in the headliner of the cab. Officials also seized cocaine, heroin and two loaded 9 mm handguns.
Facing Five to Forty Years in Prison and $5 Million Fine
Rios faces a minimum of five years in prison or up to a maximum of 40 years. He also will have to pay a fine of up to $5 million.
- MORE NEWS: Man Arrested at Van Buren Library for Aggravated Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: MDEA Rearrest Maine Woman for Drug Trafficking, Large Amount of Meth Seized