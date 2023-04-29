Damion Myers Gets 10 Years for Beating 3-Year-Old Boy in Maine

A 24-year-old man from Carmel was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for beating a 3-year-old boy at his home in 2022.

Carmel Man Guilty for Beating 3-Year-Old

Damion Myers pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence assault, a Class B crime; assault on a child less than 6 years old, a Class C crime; and domestic violence reckless conduct, a Class D crime.

Six Years Suspended

Meyers was sentenced to 10 years with all but six years suspended, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Beating Caught on Home Security System

The assault on January 3, 2022 was recorded on a baby monitor camera home security system. Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said Myers told the boy, “I want you to fight like you’ve never fought before.”

Boy Asked Him to Stop

In the home security video, the boy asked to stop the fight and said he was hurt. Myers told him to tell his mom they were just “playing.”

Reported to DHHS

The boy had bruises and contusions and his mother took him to St. Joseph Hospital on January 4, 2022. Hospital officials reported it to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Boy Lives with Grandparents

The boy is now 5-years-old and lives with his maternal grandparents. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Court records said the boy is afraid Myers will escape from prison and come to their home to beat him.

Additional Parts of Sentence

As part of the sentence, Myers also can not have unsupervised contact with the child or the family or anyone under 16-years-old. He must also get counseling and serve four years of probation.

Prison Time and Bail

Damion Myers has been at the Penobscot County Jail since he was arrested in February 2022. He was unable to post the $75,000 cash bail. His time served is applied to his sentence, said BDN.

Another Case for Domestic Violence Assault

In addition to beating the 3-year-old child, Myers is also charged with domestic violence assault involving the boy’s mother. He faces one year in jail and a fine of $2,000. The case is still pending.

