70-Year-Old Maine Man Died in a House Fire

A 70-year-old man died in a house fire Friday afternoon at 26 Haskell Street in Carmel.

Maine Man Died in Residential Fire

Investigators believe the deceased man is Joseph Jack “who lived at the residence with his wife. He was home alone at the time of the fire,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

State Fire Marshal’s Office

The Carmel Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:57 pm on Friday. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation. Jack was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Fire Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. “There is no indication of foul play,” said Moss.

Law Enforcement and First Responders

First responders included the Carmel Fire Department, the Levant, Air National Guard, Hermon, Hampden, Newburgh and Newport Fire Departments. Also assisting was the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, Levant Ambulance and the Northern Light Ambulance.

Get our free mobile app

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 23 Child Actors Who Died Young Stacker compiled a list of 23 child actors who died young using various sources, including news articles, interviews, and more. Gallery Credit: Stacker