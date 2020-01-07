UPDATE: 30 Vehicles Involved in I-95 Pileup in Carmel, Maine

Maine State Police say a chain reaction crash Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Carmel involved damage to about 30 vehicles and sent several people to the hospital with significant injuries.

The Lifeflight helicopter landed on the highway, north of the crash site, to transport one person to a Bangor hospital, according to spokesman Steve McCausland. In all, at least a dozen people were hospitalized with various injuries. Others were treated at the scene.

Several hundred motorists were stranded behind the crash site and troopers and the Maine Department of Transportation utilized a crossover to get those vehicles turned around.

Initial reports say blinding sun may have caused the first crash about 7:45 a.m., and several other vehicles collided in a chain reaction. A team of troopers and a fleet of wreckers were on scene helping to clear the wrecked vehicles.

The highway reopened shortly after 11:00 a.m.

The site of Tuesday's crash in Carmel is about one mile from a crash on the Interstate near Newport in February 2015 that involved over 100 vehicles and injured 32 people.