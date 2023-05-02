Narcotics Investigation in Maine Leads to Two Drug Trafficking Arrests
A man and woman were arrested Saturday after a traffic stop and search of an apartment found a large quantity of drugs in Auburn.
Drugs Found after Traffic Stop
Officers pulled over a vehicle Saturday and found that the driver had a suspended operator’s license. Crack cocaine was found after a search of the car. Forty-one-year-old Jackie McBurnie was taken into custody.
Narcotics Investigation
The Auburn Police Department said there was an ongoing narcotics investigation related to the incident. Based on that information, a search warrant was executed at an apartment at 49 School Street.
Large Amount of Drugs Seized
Police seized 70 ecstasy pills, approximately 25 grams of cocaine base, also known as crack, $1,661 in suspected drug proceeds, and other evidence of drug trafficking. A 26-year-old man from New York, Temaur Murdaugh, was arrested.
Aggravated Charges
McBurnie faces charges including Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
Murdaugh is facing two counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
The charges are aggravated because the apartment is within 1000 feet of Union Street Park, also known as the “Gully.”
Jail and Bail
Both were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. McBurnie has a $500 cash bail and Murdaugh is being held without bail due to other pending criminal charges.
