A man and woman were arrested Saturday after a traffic stop and search of an apartment found a large quantity of drugs in Auburn.

Drugs Found after Traffic Stop

Officers pulled over a vehicle Saturday and found that the driver had a suspended operator’s license. Crack cocaine was found after a search of the car. Forty-one-year-old Jackie McBurnie was taken into custody.

Narcotics Investigation

The Auburn Police Department said there was an ongoing narcotics investigation related to the incident. Based on that information, a search warrant was executed at an apartment at 49 School Street.

Auburn Police Auburn Police loading...

Large Amount of Drugs Seized

Police seized 70 ecstasy pills, approximately 25 grams of cocaine base, also known as crack, $1,661 in suspected drug proceeds, and other evidence of drug trafficking. A 26-year-old man from New York, Temaur Murdaugh, was arrested.

Aggravated Charges

McBurnie faces charges including Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

Auburn Police Auburn Police loading...

Murdaugh is facing two counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

Auburn Police Auburn Police loading...

The charges are aggravated because the apartment is within 1000 feet of Union Street Park, also known as the “Gully.”

Jail and Bail

Both were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. McBurnie has a $500 cash bail and Murdaugh is being held without bail due to other pending criminal charges.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.