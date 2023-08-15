Woman Pinned Between Vehicles in Hannaford Parking Lot
A woman loading her groceries was pinned in between vehicles Monday in the Yarmouth Hannaford parking lot on Route 1.
Driver Lost Control of Vehicle in Parking Lot
According to the Yarmouth Police Department, a woman was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain when she lost control of the vehicle. She went over a median in the parking lot, hit a shopping cart and crashed into three parked vehicles.
“Jaws of Life” Used
The woman loading groceries was “pinned when the crash forced one of the vehicles into her vehicle, trapping her in between,” said police. First responders were already on the scene for an unrelated call. The “Jaws of Life” was used to help free the woman. Her name and age was not released.
Transported to Maine Medical Center with Injuries
The woman who was pinned had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center. There were no other injuries reported. No additional information was made available about the woman who was driving the GMC that crashed.
